4 Maravedís 1814 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1814 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
