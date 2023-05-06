4 Maravedís 1814 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1814 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (6) F (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)