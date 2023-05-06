Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1814 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1814 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1814 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1814 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
