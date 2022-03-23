Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1813 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1813 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1813 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1813 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1813 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1813 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search