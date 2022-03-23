4 Maravedís 1813 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1813 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) F (5)