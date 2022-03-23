Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1813 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1813 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
