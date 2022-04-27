Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1812 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1812 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
