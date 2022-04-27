Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1812 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1812 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1812 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1812 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search