3 Maravedís 1833 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1833 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (15) F (2) No grade (1)