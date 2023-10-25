Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Maravedís 1833 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Maravedís
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1833 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1237 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search