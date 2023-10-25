3 Maravedís 1831 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1831 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

