Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Maravedís 1831 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Maravedís 1831 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Maravedís 1831 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Maravedís
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1831 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1831 PP at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

