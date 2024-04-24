3 Maravedís 1830 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1830 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

