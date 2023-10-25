Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Maravedís 1829 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Maravedís
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1829 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place February 5, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
