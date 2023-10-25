Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Maravedís 1829 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Maravedís 1829 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Maravedís 1829 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Maravedís
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1829 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place February 5, 2014.

Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1829 PP at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

