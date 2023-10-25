3 Maravedís 1829 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1829 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place February 5, 2014.

Сondition VF (4) F (7)