Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Maravedís 1826 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Maravedís 1826 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Maravedís 1826 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Maravedís
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1826 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

