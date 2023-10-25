Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Maravedís 1826 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Maravedís
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1826 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (11)
- CNG (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (6)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search