3 Maravedís 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Maravedís
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
