Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Maravedís 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Maravedís 1819 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Maravedís 1819 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Maravedís
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (9)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

