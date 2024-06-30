Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1823 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Cuartos 1823 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1823 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 3 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search