3 Cuartos 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
