3 Cuartos 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (37) F (11) No grade (3)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (6)

CoinsNB (4)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Varesi (1)