Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - March 18, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1814 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 3 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search