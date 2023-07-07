3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition VF (29) F (7)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (7)

ibercoin (3)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (2)