3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
