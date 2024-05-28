Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

