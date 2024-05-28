3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (31) F (5) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (5)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (2)

Numis.be (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (4)