3 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2511 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 323. Bidding took place January 14, 2020.

