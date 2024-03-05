Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
