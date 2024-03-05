Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
