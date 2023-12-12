Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Cuartos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2695 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******


