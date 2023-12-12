3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2695 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (13) F (1)