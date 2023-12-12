Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Cuartos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2695 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search