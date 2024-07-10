2 Maravedís 1833 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3599 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 19, 2021.

