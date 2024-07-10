Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1833 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1833 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1833 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3599 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 19, 2021.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1833 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
