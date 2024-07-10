Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1833 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3599 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (27)
- Cayón (8)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (11)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (27)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search