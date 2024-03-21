Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1832. Inscription "FERDIN IIV" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Inscription "FERDIN IIV"

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1832 Inscription "FERDIN IIV" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1832 Inscription "FERDIN IIV" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1832 . Inscription "FERDIN IIV". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3111 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

