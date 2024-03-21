2 Maravedís 1832. Inscription "FERDIN IIV" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1832 . Inscription "FERDIN IIV". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3111 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (48) F (21) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

