2 Maravedís 1832. Inscription "FERDIN IIV" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Inscription "FERDIN IIV"
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1832 . Inscription "FERDIN IIV". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3111 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
