2 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 55. Bidding took place November 28, 2023.

