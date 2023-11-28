Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 55. Bidding took place November 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (5)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 17 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search