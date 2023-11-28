Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 55. Bidding took place November 28, 2023.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 17 GBP
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

