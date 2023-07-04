2 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (10) VF (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) RB (2) BN (1) Service NGC (3)

