Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search