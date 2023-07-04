Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

