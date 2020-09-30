Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1830. Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Inscription "HSIP"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1830 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
