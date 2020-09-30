2 Maravedís 1830. Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1830 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (3) F (3)