2 Maravedís 1830 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (21) VF (12) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (5)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (3)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (7)