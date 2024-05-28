Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1830 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1830. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (5)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (3)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
