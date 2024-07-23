Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
