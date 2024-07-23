2 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

