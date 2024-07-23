Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1829 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1829 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Silicua Coins (8)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1829 at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
