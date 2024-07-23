2 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

