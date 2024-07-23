Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 5
