Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Nomisma - June 30, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date June 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction CNG - January 4, 2022
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

