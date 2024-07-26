2 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (10) F (1)