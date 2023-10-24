2 Maravedís 1825. Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1825 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.

