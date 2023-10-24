Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1825. Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Inscription "HSIP"

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1825 Inscription "HSIP" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1825 Inscription "HSIP" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1825 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Jesús Vico - February 15, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Jesús Vico - September 13, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Jesús Vico - September 18, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

