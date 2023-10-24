Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1825. Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Inscription "HSIP"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1825 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
