2 Maravedís 1825 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
