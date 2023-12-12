Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1825 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1825 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1825 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 27, 2022.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

