Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

