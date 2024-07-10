Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
