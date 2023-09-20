2 Maravedís 1819 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition XF (6) VF (5) F (2)