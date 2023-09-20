Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1819 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
