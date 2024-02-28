Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2436 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
