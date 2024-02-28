Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2436 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

