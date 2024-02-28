Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1827 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1827 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search