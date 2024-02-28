Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1827 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
