Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1826 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1826 J at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

