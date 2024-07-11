2 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1826 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition XF (4) VF (12) F (1)