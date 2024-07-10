Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (5)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search