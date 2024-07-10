Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Rio de la Plata - October 17, 2020
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

