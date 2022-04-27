2 Maravedís 1821 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1821 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 406. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) F (2)