Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1821 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1821 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 406. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search