2 Maravedís 1819 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1819 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
