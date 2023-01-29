Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1818 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
