2 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1818 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)