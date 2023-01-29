Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1818 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1818 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search