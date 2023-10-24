Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1815 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
