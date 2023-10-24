Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1815 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1815 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1815 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

