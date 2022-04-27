Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1814 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1814 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1814 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1814 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

