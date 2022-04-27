Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1813 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1813 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1813 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1813 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1813 J at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
