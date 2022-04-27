2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (6) F (2)