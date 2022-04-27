Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
