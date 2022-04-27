Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Cuartos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

