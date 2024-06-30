Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Cuartos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

