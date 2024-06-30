Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
