Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 12 Dineros
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mallorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Сondition
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

