12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (28) VF (126) F (13) VG (3) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (50)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (7)

Cayón (13)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (8)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (14)

ibercoin (24)

Jesús Vico (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nomisma (1)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

Soler y Llach (18)

Tauler & Fau (17)

WAG (1)