12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 12 Dineros
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mallorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 12 Dineros 1812 "Mallorca". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
