1 Ochavo 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ochavo 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

