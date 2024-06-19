Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Ochavo 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Ochavo
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ochavo 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Ochavo 1813 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
