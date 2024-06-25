Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1824 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place July 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (10)
- CNG (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search