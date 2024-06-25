1 Maravedí 1824 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place July 29, 2022.

