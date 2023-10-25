Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1832 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1832 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
