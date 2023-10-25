1 Maravedí 1832 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1832 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition VF (9) F (4)