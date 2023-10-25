Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1831 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1831 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Maravedí 1831 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1831 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1831 PP at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

