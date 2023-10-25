1 Maravedí 1831 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1831 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition VF (7) F (2)