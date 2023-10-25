Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1831 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1831 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
