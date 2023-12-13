Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1830 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1830 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Maravedí 1830 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1830 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Spain 1 Maravedí 1830 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1830 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

