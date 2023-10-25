Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1829 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1829 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
