Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1826 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1826 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Maravedí 1826 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1826 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1826 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

