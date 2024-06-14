Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1826 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1826 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
