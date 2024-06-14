1 Maravedí 1826 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1826 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (9) VF (60) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Cayón (8)

CoinsNB (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (9)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (10)

Tauler & Fau (13)