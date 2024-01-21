1 Maravedí 1825 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1825 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (41) F (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (7)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (7)