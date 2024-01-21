Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1825 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1825 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
