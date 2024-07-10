1 Maravedí 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

