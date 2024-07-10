Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (8)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Tauler & Fau (14)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
